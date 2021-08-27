Look: Percy Tau completes move to Al Ahly

Johannesburg – South African striker Percy Tau has agreed a permanent move to Egyptian club Al Ahly on undisclosed terms, Brighton & Hove Albion announced on its official website.

The transfer will be formally concluded once the transfer window reopens in Egypt and is also subject to international clearance.

The South Africa international made six appearances for Albion and made his debut in the FA Cup tie against Newport County in January.

The 27-year-old international joined Albion in 2018 and had successful loan spells with three Belgian clubs – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht – before returning to the club in January.

He made his Premier League debut in the 1-0 defeat against champions Manchester City.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “I have really enjoyed working with Percy. He is very professional and extremely popular with the rest of the squad, but at this stage of his career he wants to be playing regularly and we fully understand that.

“This move gives him the opportunity to do that and he is joining one of Africa’s top clubs. On behalf of everyone at the club I wish him well for the future.”

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome 🥁🥁🥁 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕆𝕗 𝕁𝕦𝕕𝕒𝕙 🔥 @percymuzitau22 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HNiDIuGKs1 — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) August 26, 2021

– brightonandhovealbion.com

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman