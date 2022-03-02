Lucky stars smile on ex-Marumo Gallants coach

Former Marumo Gallants head coach Sebastian Migne has found a new home.

In a space of months after his sacking by the DStv Premiership side in October 2021, Migne has secured a job to serve under former Cameroon football great Rigobert Song. Song was this week unveiled as the new head coach of Cameroon’s national football side.

Cameroon failed to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in February, leading to the technical team being disbanded.

Migne, who was in charge of Kenya between 2018 and 2019, made a name for himself after he successfully led the Kenyans to Afcon in 2019. He also coached the Equatorial Guinea national team before he switched to South Africa to take charge at Marumo Gallants.

Song and Migne will have their first assignment in the upcoming World Cup qualifier match against Algeria on March 25.

