Mad rush to be trained by Mosimane

The deadline for applications for coaching positions in the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools for Gauteng and Limpopo closed on Friday and according to Mosimane’s sports agency, MT Sports Marketing and Management, there was an overwhelming response.

The agency announced last month that the soccer schools’ coaching applications and positions were opened and people responded in a way that has humbled the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach.

The programme is expected to start in September.

“There were about 750 applicants at the time of closing. It was a resounding success and response, and the coach is humbled and excited. He cannot wait to start with the programme,” MT Sports general manager Keletso Totlhanyo said.

“The next step is to conduct interviews and whittle the number down to 100, and that will not be an easy task,” she said.

According to Totlhanyo, the agency will select 50 coaches in Limpopo and 50 in Gauteng.

Mosimane, the most successful coach in the country, resigned as Egyptian team Al Ahly’s coach last month after two years, winning various silverware and accolades.

Before that, he was at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he turned the outfit into the powerhouse it is today.

He has now decided to venture into school sports coaching with the aim of unearthing local talent and giving back to the game.

Commenting on the response the call for applications has received, Mosimane said: “I am truly humbled that I have the opportunity to leave such a legacy. We are building a monster and it’s growing every day.

“The support and response has been overwhelming and I can’t wait to see what comes out of the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools.”

