Madida returns to save ailing Swallows F.C

Johannesburg – The former technical director at Swallows F.C has made a U-turn to save the Dobsonville’s sinking ship as the Soweto giants are drowning at the bottom of the DStv Premiership.

This time around, Madida will enjoy his spell as the club’s caretaker, while Maswaiswai looks to match their pattern.

The former Kaizer Chiefs all time goal scorer has formerly been in charge of the Dube Birds as the technical director and club’s head coach.

Madida, comes in as the interim partaker after the club sacked the entire coaching staff including Brandon Truter.

Truter and his co-staff were shown the exit door following a hamulating loss of 3-1 to their Soweto rivals, Amakhosi on Sunday.

Explaining Madida’s return the club’s chairman David Mogashoa said although Madida, returns to the Maroon outfits, his return not anywhere close of being the team’s permanent coach as yet.

He said the club is still yet to make a distinctive decision to fill the void of the head coach.

While Swallows seems to be having a tough season this year, the club suffered a huge loss after the football fraternity learnt of the passing of the club’s minority shareholder and former spokesperson Godfrey Gxowa.

Gxowa who has been at the helm of Swallows since stone age, passed away on Monday, just a day after the club dissolved the technical staff.

A beautiful bird as he’s labelled, has been classified as the encyclopedia of the evolution of South African football.

Swallows FC would like to extend our condolences to the Gxowa family#SwallowsFC pic.twitter.com/9oA0SAnq9h — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) November 29, 2021

