Makgopa ‘needs to leave Baroka’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has urged his preferred striker, Evidence Makgopa, to leave his relegated club Baroka FC if he wants to remain in the national team.

Makgopa’s club was relegated at the end of this season and they will now campaign in the GladAfrica Championship that has less exposure, less competition and gloss.

Broos is a big fan of Makgopa’s playing style and the Bafana coach says that the 21-year-old needs to stay in the premier division for his development and growth to become a top striker.

The lanky forward did not set the scene alight this season and managed to grab four goals only for Bakgaga, but he still found his way into the Bafana set-up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Morocco.

He is most remembered for the brace he scored on debut against Uganda last year.

“I really hope that Evidence can change a club and stay in the PSL because if he goes to the first division, it will not be good for him,” said Broos.

“I am not sure if I can pick a player from the first division, so it will be difficult for him to stay in Bafana Bafana. No, I cannot monitor the first division because I do not have the time. How can I monitor that division and PSL? You need a group of staff to do that, it is too much work.

“You can do more with Evidence. He has a lot of qualities and he is young but you have to teach him how to run, how to control the ball and take position in front of goals. I can do that. I just don’t want to dump him, this is a young guy with qualities.

He will be a good striker.”

It is highly unlikely that Makgopa will want to stay with Bakgaga in the National First Division. A lot of vultures are already circling. Also, Bakgaga may want to cash in while the sun is still shining brightly.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa and Bruce Bvuma.

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Khuliso Mudau, Bandile Shandu, Grant Kekana, Thibang Phete, Taariq Fielies, Terence Mashego, Lyle Lakay and Innocent Maela.

Midfielders: Spephele Sithole, Goodman Mosele, Yusuf Maart, and Phathushedzo Nange.

Forwards: Thembinkosi Lorch, Evidence Makgopa, Khanyisa Mayo, Fagrie Lakay, Lyle Foster, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Percy Tau.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author