Mamelodi Sundowns set to unveil new top striker

Johannesburg – Exciting news coming from Chloorkop, is that Mamelodi Sundowns are lining up to beef up their front row with a new arrival.

The DStv Premiership current log leaders are reportedly set to make a major announcement in the coming weeks, as there’s a new kid on the block.

Bolivian striker Erwin Mario Saavedra, will soon be unveiled as the next front-man for Masandawana.

The 25-year-old is expected to arrive in South Africa next month ahead of a move to Chloorkop, as he’s currently finalising his visa in a bid to travel.

Saavedra is believed to make his way to South Africa just after the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as his home country, Bolivia will face off against Venezuela and Chile between 28 January and 01 February.

In a recent interview with Thomas Mlambo’s Ultimate Sport Show on Metro FM, Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi said the Bolivian striker is a player that they had been monitoring through their scouting team that includes Esrom Nyandoro and Tera Maliwa.

The fast-paced striker has netted 24 goals in all competitions, and contributed nine assists just last season in a total of 49 matches, both at international and club level.

