Man United star Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike over assault allegations

Johannesburg – American sportswear brand, Nike, has suspended its endorsement deal with Manchester United star Mason Greenwood following assault accusations pinned against the English star that he violently attacked a woman.

On Sunday, the embattled Greenwood, came under the spotlight where images, a video, and an audio clip were posted on Instagram by an alleged woman who reported incidents of physical violence, but all posts were later deleted.

Following these social media posts that went viral, the club confirmed Greenwood would not return to training or play for the Old Trafford side until further notice.

Greenwood has been reprimanded by the English cops following the assault, and he has also received a stern warning.

According to Reuters, Nike has taken a decision to cut ties with Greenwood.

“We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” a Nike spokesperson told Reuters.

The 20-year-old footballer, who made his debut for the Red Devil in March 2019, has not responded to the allegations.

However, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement, “A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, and was being held in custody for questioning after images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author