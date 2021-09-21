Man United to offload seven players, Lingard and Martial amongst players to face the boot

Johannesburg – The Reds will be offloading players to keep their noses above the water, according to a shocking report that says the Old Trafford side will undergo a mass exodus of players.

According to ESPN, the team is preparing for a swift clean-up to make space for other players set to join Manchester United next summer.

It is no doubt that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton, have made a significant impact to the Reds as they have been labeled as title contenders for the English Premier League.

Solskjaer announced in public that he is eyeing to release a few of his squad soon in a bid to raise funds for more transfers in the upcoming window.

Amongst seven stars seemingly to face the boot from January when the transfer window opens include Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Martial, who had a disappointing 2020/21 campaign scored only seven goals in 36 appearances, while Lingard still has to impress Solskjaer.

Lingard has been linked with a huge deal away from the club next summer and has reportedly rejected one year extension contract offer from the Red Devils, as he is not happy with being used as a second option to the usual starting lineup.

Lingard has not started any game for Man Utd, despite him making only one and has only featured for 63 minutes, where he managed to score two goals in their two encounters.

Other players set to face expulsion are centre-back defender, Diogo Dalot and left-back defender Alex Telles.

Another burning issue for mass exodus of players at United, has been pinned with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused unforeseen problems in the football fraternity.

It’s calculated from the difference between the income and the repayment of the debt expected throughout the season.

