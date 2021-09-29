Manny Pacquiao pulls-off boxing gloves to focus on politics

Johannesburg – Boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao has made a shocking revelation after announcing his retirement from boxing as he bids for a presidential position in his native country, Philippians.

The boxing legend who remains the only boxer to hold world championships across four different decades, said he is switching from sports to politics, as it has been part of his interesting journey to go for post boxing.

The 42-year-old took to his social media account to detail how he streamlined his career in boxing, but the journey has ended as he now has eyes on political sphere.

“This is the hardest decision of my life. The chance to fight my way out of poverty and the courage to change more lives,” the veteran boxer said.

Adding how boxing had framed his personality to be recognized as the world icon, Pacquiao said: “After growing up in poverty in the south of the Philippines, I moved to the capital Manila as a teenager to start a boxing career.”

The ongoing boxing legend broke the news this month for his intention to run for president after he was nominated as a candidate by a faction of the ruling party, PDP-Laban.

Pacquiao is one of greatest professional boxers of all time, and he has collected stack of accolades in his trophy cabinet.

He won over 12 different titles across eight weight divisions and is the only boxer to hold world championships across four decades.

His biggest highlight reminiscence back in July 2019, where he became the oldest world champion in history, when he defeated Keith Thurman to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

He retires with a record of 62 wins, eight defeats and two draws.

As he bids emotional farewell to boxing, he thanked his fans, friends and all those who stood alongside him.

He acknowledges his long-time trainer Freddie Roach, who he described as his brother, family and a friend.

