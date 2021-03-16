Manyisa kicks his heels as he waits on pay resolution

Johannesburg – Former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa is still in limbo following his acrimonious exit from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM).

Manyisa signed for the new DStv Premiership outfit at the beginning of the season but he has not kicked the ball since the campaign started.

At 32, age is no longer on Manyisa’s side and news reaching Sunday World is that he is frustrated and training on his own in Johannesburg.

It has also emerged that the former award-winning midfielder is contemplating retirement so that he can focus on coaching. He reached a deadlock with TTM’s previous owner Masala Muluadzi over his salary and never kicked the ball for the league newbies.

The matter is now with the PSL dispute resolution chamber. He was signed together with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Joseph “Tight” Molangoane in a media fanfare last year. Molangoane has since reached an agreement with the club and was allowed back onto the playing personnel, where he established himself as one of the key players in the side.

Former Bidvest Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi was also part of the purchase deal and also finds himself in limbo. Mkhwanazi is reputed to have declined a salary cut that was proposed by the former owners, who have now sold the outfit to Dr Abram Sello. Mkhwanazi’s matter is also in front of the PSL and he is also kicking his heels in frustration.

“I cannot divulge much because the matter is sitting again next week in the PSL,” said Manyisa’s manager Tshepo Mabona.

“After conclusion, we will then sit down with the player and our lawyers and chart the way forward. He is home in Johannesburg and training to maintain his fitness,” Mabona added.

“Oupa’s case will be heard on March 23 but our main focus is to stabilise the team and get it out of the relegation zone. The issue of the players is with our legal team and we are about to reach an amicable solution very soon. We got all the parties to sit down and talk and we are willing to keep the players once we have dealt with the PSL case. We hope that the players will also want to stay with us,” said new owner Sello.

Reporting by Kgomotso Mokoena

