Maritzburg United versatile striker linked to potential European move

Johannesburg – Coming out as a shining star for striking a late goal for Bafana Bafana to beat Ghana 1-0, earmarked the versatile striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane to pursue a bigger chapter in his life and career.

With his versatile style of play, the young promising striker attracted European interest, his steward German-mentor Ernst Middendorp confirmed.

Hlongwane’s outmost performance at both the national team and Maritzburg United, has earned him a horizon of heading to Europe.

The 21-year-old warmed hearts of the nation on Monday at FNB Stadium, as he bundled the ball into the net at the dying minutes of the match with only eight minutes left before the injury time.

Commending the star for his outstanding accomplishment, Bafana coach Hugo Broos, said Hlongwane’s goal has earned Bafana Bafana a good start for World Cup qualifiers.

Broos preached philosophy of young players and attacking football, and this had Hlongwane’s name in his plans to bring glory days at the national team.

Amid the transfer window, big clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates placed price tags to acquire services of the speedy forward, but The Clever Boys turned down all offers.

The club is keen to open the door for an unnamed European club, that is interested in the player.

With the transfer window closed, the player, might slightly opt for a potential move to Europe next year in January.

Hlongwane could not find back of the net in his international debut for Bafana Bafana in 2019 as a substitute in a 3–2 defeat to Lesotho for 2020 Chan qualifiers.

He emerged vigorously in his second appearance for South Africa against Uganda and capped off his full international debut with a goal in a 3–2 win, to register his first for Bafana.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba