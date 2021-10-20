McCarthy launches attack on AmaZulu players, says local players will not make it abroad

Johannesburg – AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has yet again taken out his frustration on his players labelling them as “mediocre in the field of play”.

Although AmaZulu carved out a precious 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership clash that moved Usuthu to the sixth position in the log, McCarthy had a heavy heart following the team’s bad performance.

“What frustrates me is players not listening, when you have a job to do you it is very simple, I don’t know many times I’ve told players to keep it simple,” said frustrated McCarthy.

“Football is a complex sport, silly players make it complicated, here in South Africa we will never be competitive,” he added.

McCarthy further said that South African players in general, citing that footballers in the country, will never make it overseas, as their football is filled with strolling and sprinting.

“We are a mediocre in this country, our South African football is poor, our levels will never go up, because we dwell in being special over the ball,” said McCarthy.

The pressure was on Usuthu to snatch three points against the struggling Rockets, which recently appointed German mentor Sead Ramović as their new coach.

AmaZulu’s Luvuyo Memela’s second-half strike scooped the win for Durban-based club.

The Rockets ended up with 10 players in the 71st minute of the encounter, when Pogiso Sanoka was red-carded after making a reckless challenge.

Thomas Lethoba