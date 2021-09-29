Mnqithi sing songs of praise after Sundowns bulldoze Arrows in MTN 8 Semis

Johannesburg – Golden Arrows’ fairytale of snitching the MTN 8 Cup ended abruptly on Tuesday night when Mamelodi Sundowns beat them 3-0 to advance to the finals of MTN 8 at the Lucas Moripe stadium.

This clinical win means Sundowns secured 4-1 aggregate score as the previous first leg, both teams walked away with one goal for each.

Masandawana dominated the entire game as they showed hunger from the first half as the footballer of the season pulled a massive goal to take the lead for his Chloorkop side.

As the pot kept boiling for the encounter, Sundowns’ Divine Lunga found back of the net to make it 2-0 for Masandawana just before the half-hour mark after being assisted by Kutumela’s beautiful cross.

Kutumela missed what was supposed to be a stunning goal on the whack of half-time with a low-diving header that came off the steel post.

Next Stop 🔜 #MTN8 Final! Let us know how you are feeling this morning Masandawana! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/J0AO7SWW9Q — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 29, 2021

With the match heading into half-time, the disgruntled Abafana Bes’thende failed to take charge of the match, and their hopes of mounting even token resistance disappeared into thin space.

Maema made it 3-0 in injury time with a curling curve to the top corner to seal the game.

Speaking after the match, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mnqithi said he feels that the Brazilians should be able to reach the final of every competition.

“We have arrived to the final but that is not the most important thing for Sundowns. We believe this team should be able to get to the final of any competition,” said Manqoba.

“What is important is how do we attach ourselves to what is expected from us not be arrogant, look who’s coming and really give it a good account,” he added.

Manqoba says he is delighted that the lads have been playing well in their previous games, without having lost any game.

“But we’ve had a good focus on the boys, in the last six matches without conceding a goal, that is very big, and one is proud and hopeful that we will be able stay focused, keep our feet on the ground,” he said.

Following this empathetic win, Sundowns will have to wait for the final whistle during this evening’s encounter between Swallows and Cape Town City to determine their next opponent for the MTN 8 finals.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba