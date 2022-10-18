Monnapule Saleng comes good for the Buccaneers

ORLANDO Pirates gave one of their best performances in the DStv Premiership when they nailed Golden Arrows 2-0 at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was also a five-star showing from rising star Monnapule Saleng who scored a quick, early brace that left Arrows chasing the Buccaneers for the most part of the game.

Pirates are now fourth on the PSL table after they overtook Kaizer Chiefs who are fifth. But Pirates have played one match more than Amakhosi, who are playing against TS Galaxy on Wednesday night. Bucs have 19 points from 12 games.

Elsewhere, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila registered his fourth win on the trot since he took over when they pipped Sekhukhune 1-0 in Gqeberha. Mammila is proving his detractors wrong and it was for the first time in their existence that Chippa have won four consecutive matches.

In Cape Town, SuperSport United climbed to the top of the standings with an impressive 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch. Jammier Webber and Brad Grobler scored for Matsatsantsa a Pitori. It was Grobler’s sixth goal of the season and he has now caught up with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile and Amakhosi’s Caleb Bimenyimana.

Saleng is growing in stature and is sending a strong message to his Bucs teammates that he wants the right-wing position all to himself this season. It all started in the game against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-finals when he turned veteran midfielder Andile Jali inside out and left him grazing the grass of Orlando Stadium.

Pirates started Tuesday’s match like a house on fire and had Arrows defence in all sorts of trouble in the opening stages of the match. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Kermit Erasmus were eager to get the scoreboard ticking when they missed their opportunities. Ndlondlo hit the crossbar while Erasmus drew two fine saves from the Arrows goalkeeper. Pirates were penetrating the homes from the right where Saleng was stationed.

Saleng opened the scoring when he benefitted from some good work from Erasmus and he drilled the ball home and set the stage for Bucs to dominate. The Saleng and Erasmus combination produced the results again in the 23rd minute. They exchanged passes and Saleng made it 2-0 when swept the ball into the net.

