More woes for Swallows as Chiefs grab 3-1 victory

Johannesburg – Swallows FC slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday as pressure grows on Brandon Truter following the side’s third consecutive losses in their last three games in the DStv Premiership.

It doesn’t rain, but it pours for Maswaiswai as they are popularly known, as the team is now at the bottom of the league following this loss.

The Glamour Boys claimed an easy victory in their Soweto derby, as they walked away with 3-1 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This result has placed the Naturena side to second position on the log table, just behind the reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs’ key player Keagen Dolly conquered the edge just two minutes before the game could head to the halftime, at the 43rd minute with a superb goal, after he steered a right-footed shot into the net to make it 1-0.

At the dying minutes of the match before halftime, Khama Billiat found the back of the net from Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s square pass to send the Amakhosi to dressing room with a 2-0 scoreline.

In the second half of the match, Billiat converted a brace after cutting through the Swallows defence to topple the score into 3-0.

The Dube Birds looked to step up a gear as they were now limping to quickly head for a tighter equaliser.

This comes after a great combination by Grant Margeman and Lebohang Mokoena managed to give Swallows a consolidation goal, however, this couldn’t make any effect to the game.

The Amakhosi are now cruising nicely as they picked up a fifth win from their last seven league outings.

In other DStv Premiership games played today, Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM picked up their performance as they thrashed Stellenbosch FC 1-0, while Golden Arrows are fighting to climb the ladder to reach top eight when they pulled a 3-2 win over Baroka FC.

