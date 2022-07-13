Mozambique ends Bafana Bafana’s Cosafa Cup title defence

Bafana Bafana Knocked out of the 2022 Cosafa Cup by Mozambique after a rather disappointing performance at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Wednesday night.

They lost 5-4 via penalty kicks and they can no longer defend the trophy they won in Gqeberha last year.

Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele stood in for head coach Hugo Broos and the tournament was used to identify and develop players for the SA Under-23 team.

This also a feeder team to the SA senior national team but after watching their match against Mozambique, most of the players are still not ready to represent Bafana at the highest level.

As is the norm, Bafana joined the tournament in the quarterfinal stage and they could not find their rhythm against a hardworking and determined Mozambique side. And as a result, Mkhalele’s side could not create enough chances to trouble the Mambas who are coached by Chiquinho Conde. The vociferous home crowd were really disappointed After turning out in large numbers.

After 90 minutes of huffing and puffing, it went down to the lottery of penalties and Anton van Wyk, Siyanda Msani and Rowan Human missed the spot-kicks for Bafana. Selaelo Rasebotja, Athenkosi Xaba, Keegan Johannes and Zuko Mdunyelwa converted their penalties but it was not enough to advance to the semi-finals.

Author