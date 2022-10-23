Mpengesi gives Mammila carte blanche

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says he is giving Morgan Mammila carte blanche within the club, and says he is changing his club’s model to the one used by clubs in the UK.

According to Mpengesi, Mammila is your modern day club manager/coach and he is giving him a blank cheque to turn the fortunes of the club around.

Mammila has managed various clubs such as Baroka FC. He is former CEO of the Chilli Boys and since he took over as interim coach, he has delivered some unbelievable results.

He took the tracksuit and the stopwatch when Daine Klate was shown the door and he has recorded four victories on the trot – a first in the history of the Chilli Boys.

Chippa are now sixth in the DStv Premiership and they are chasing a spot in the MTN8 next season.

Their next match is against Richards Bay United in Gqeberha next Sunday.

“Morgan is not just your typical manager or your normal coach. He is a boss that reports to the boss. We have to move with the times and we cannot be left behind in the modern changes of football,” said Mpengesi.

“Morgan is the manager, just like in the English Premiership where the manager has the budget to buy players and also to coach the team. Like Pep Guardiola, it is the best model if there is good communication and a relationship. Pep reports to the owners and Morgan understands that kind of a system. He played both roles (coach and manager) in his previous clubs.

“People laughed at me when I brought Mammila to coach the side. They said that I was disrespecting the league by bringing a coach who does not have qualifications to coach in the PSL.

“Things will remain as they are now until I decide otherwise.

“Morgan and I are friends and we have come a long way. I pushed him to coaching and now he is realising that I was right,” said Mpengesi.

