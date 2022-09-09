Mzansi Magic brings Doctor Khumalo’s life to your lounge

SA’s football legend Theophilus Doctor Khumalo’s life story will be told in a four-part docuseries that will premier on Mzansi Magic (DStv Compact Channel 161) in October.

Khumalo, who is affectionately known as 16V, brought joy to millions of soccer lovers with his on-field dribbling skills. Off the pitch, the Soweto-born Khumalo was just as interesting.

The docuseries shines the light on the man behind the name, behind the fame, and behind the legend, painting an intimate portrait of a man who had to show up and show out, even when navigating the painful loss of his closest loved ones.

It features the soccer legend telling the story in his own words alongside former teammates, ex-footballers, politicians, celebrities, and media personalities who share commentary and personal anecdotes.

The docuseries also brings back the historical moments such as the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, Khumalo playing in America, and his iconic career a Kaizer Chiefs, to his soccer-filled upbringing and youth under the apartheid regime.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “We’re excited to be premiering this exclusive docuseries on Mzansi Magic. Doctor Khumalo’s fame and impact transcended football, he was and still is an icon. 16V Doctor Khumalo: Untold is a celebratory, raw and honest portrait of one of our living legends.”

Adonisi added that the channel is proud for the opportunity to honour national icons while they are still alive. The four-part weekly docuseries premiers on October 2 at 8pm.

