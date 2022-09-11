Nail-biting encounter awaits Amakhosi

Court drama and behind-the-scenes squabbles have created what should be an explosive DStv Premiership battle between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs.

The game, which was facing a court interdict, will finally take place at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg this afternoon at 3pm. Hordes of football followers from the Platinum City have been starved of PSL action and are expected to fill the 45 000-seater stadium to capacity.

Gallants have been playing their home matches at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane but opted to take crowd-pullers Chiefs to Rustenburg to cash in. This infuriated the Polokwane municipality, which accused Gallants of breaching an agreement to play their home games at Peter Mokaba.

Gallants owner Abram Sello is adamant that the decision to go to Rustenburg was aimed at raising funds.

Limpopo high court Judge Gerrit Muller on Friday upheld the decision by Gallants to move the match.

Back onto the field, Chiefs are hungry for points and want to get back to winning ways. They have recorded a single point out of a possible six in their last two league matches. Gallants too are hunting for points. They are sitting dangerously on number 15 and have already established themselves as relegation candidates.

