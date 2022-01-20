Netball Proteas booted out of Quad Series after loss to New Zealand

Johannesburg – The Netball Proteas failed in their second attempt to take vengeance against New Zealand after suffering a narrow 51-50 defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

On Wednesday night, Dorette Badenhorst’s side finished third in the four-nation tournament, and this means the South African ladies will leave the 2022 Quad Series with their heads held high after their gutsy performance against the world champions.

Proteas took an early lead in the game, they led the quarter for the most part and from there it was pound for pound right until the last second when New Zealand finished the quarter 14 -13.

Monique Reyneke limped off the court and was replaced by Khanyisa Chawane.

Simone Rabie came in at Goal Defence for Nicola Smith and this was her first in this tournament.

Nicola Smith made a return into the game towards the end of the quarter.

A great end to the third quarter saw South Africa grow in confidence.

The Silver Ferns claimed the lead however Badenhorst’s side kept coming back and reduced the lead to a point.

New Zealand slowed the game down to claim a bronze medal ending the match 51 -50.

Speaking post the match, Proteas head coach, Dorette Badenhorst said: “Excellent game from both teams.

“I am immensely proud of the SPAR Proteas, and I believe today we played better. The team play way better today and pushed New Zealand – we came here with a young team and tried new combinations,” Badenhorst commended her side despite the loss.

“Our errors were minimised to five per quarter compared to the thirty we started with at the beginning of the tournament,” she said.

The Proteas will arrive back in South Africa on Saturday, at 08:00.

Score Breakdown

Q1 SPAR Proteas 13 – 14 New Zealand

Q2 SPAR Proteas 25 – 28 New Zealand

Q3 SPAR Proteas 39 – 38 New Zealand

Q4 SPAR Proteas 50 – 51 New Zealand

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author