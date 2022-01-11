Nigeria vs Egypt: Heavyweights clash in AFCON

Johannesburg – It is a clash of two African heavyweights in Group D of the African Cup of Nations, as Nigeria will square off with Egypt in their first start of the tournament at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.

The Super Eagles have been hampered by setbacks, as they head to this tournament without their key players; Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Paul Onuachu.

It’s a huge blow for the Nigerian headman Augustine Eguavoen, as Ighalo failed to make it to the squad after his club refused to let the player compete in the Afcon, while Osimhen and Onuachu are ruled out for the entire tournament due to serious injuries.

Nigeria will look to register their fourth African title, after their three previous coronations in 1980, 2000, and 2013.

It won’t be an easy walk to the park for the Super Eagles, as they face tough opponents, Egypt, who are seventh-time champions of Africa’s biggest tournament.

The Pharaohs are on verge of setting records straight when they meet the Super Eagles this evening, as they gun for a title triumph.

This will be the ninth encounter between Nigeria and Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The clash between the two giants will kick off at 18:00, just three hours before Sudan faceoff Guinea-Bissau in the same group.

