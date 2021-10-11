Nikitaridis signs three-year deal with Baroka FC

Johannesburg – The DStv premiership side Baroka FC have bolstered their squad after announcing the signing of vivid striker Tristan Nikitaridis on a three-year deal with a two-year option.

The club confirmed the news of Nikitaridis on Monday, after impressing Bakgaga Ba Ga-Mphahlele who is widely known from his stellar performance at the Varsity Football Cup recently held in Tshwane.

NEW SIGNING ✍ Baroka FC are delighted to announce the signing of striker Tristan Nikitaridis from University of Johannesburg on a three-year-deal with an option to extend for a further two seasons. Welcome to the Bakgaga family Moroka! #LennaKeMoroka pic.twitter.com/JJvek4vk7L — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) October 11, 2021

Nikitaridis signs for Kgoloko Thobejane’s side from University of Johannesburg (UJ) where he made his name for the club.

Nikitaridis bagged a brace for UJ to victory when they embarrassed University of Free State by 4-1 in the tournament final.

Baroka FC is known for signing young players, more especially from Varsity football to beef up their squad.

The team brought former Tshwane University of Technology’s who is currently serves as the current captain.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba