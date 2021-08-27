VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Official: Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Manchester United has announced that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester,” a club statement read.

