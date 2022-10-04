Only fools want to be coaches, do not join us – Pitso Mosimane 

Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is aware that his mission to revive Al Ahli Jeddah can blemish his decorated CV if things fall apart in Saudi Arabia.

Mosimane and his performance analysts Kyle Solomon and Musi Matlaba, and fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga received a warm welcome when they arrived in the Gulf on Monday ahead of their first match against Jeddah Club on Wednesday.

Mosimane and his technical team have accepted the difficult task of awakening Al Ahli Jeddah, the fallen giants of Saudi Arabian football. They were relegated from the premier Pro League in the 2021/22 season and are now campaigning in the Yelo League, the second-tier division.

Mosimane’s mandate is to bring them back to the top league.

“In football anything is possible, any time. Yes, we have contracts, but we might be talking a different story after three months, it’s the way it is, it’s life and we want to play in that space,” said Mosimane.

“It is a risk, it is about breaking into Asia, it is about breaking barriers. Even back home, the clubs have played about eight games and we already have coaching casualties. It is the life that we chose, it is a tough life. Only fools want to be coaches, do not join us.”

Mosimane also commented about Bafana Bafana, saying he remains positive from what he noticed during the national side’s recent matches.

“I saw them when I was in Rabat and they came to play against Morocco in the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers. They lost 2-1 but they were good. Then I saw them against Sierra Leone, and I said we have something here and that we will qualify for Afcon.

“Zimbabwe gave us a break and it’s only three teams [in our group]. You beat Liberia and they [Bafana] are left with one match. Do not lose against Liberia, get a draw at least, and then we have qualified. I saw the mentality against Sierra Leone and we have to give credit to the coach [Hugo Broos].

