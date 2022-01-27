Orlando Pirates announce new sponsorship deal

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates has announced a new partnership with OPPO South Africa, which is a leading smart device manufacturer and innovator.

This new relationship will see both parties joining hands to inspire the Buccaneers fan base.

The Sea Robbers made this thrilling proclamation on Thursday, hailing OPPO as one of their largest sponsorships, as it also has a solid relationship with international football giants such FC Barcelona and AC Milan, as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“The new partnership is an important opportunity for OPPO South Africa to work hand in hand with the Buccaneers to create joint exclusive initiatives, with the aim of connecting and exciting all sports, tech, innovative and stylish South African supporters,” Pirates said in a statement.

Giving in-depth of how the partnership will unfold, the Soweto giants said this is an exclusive and distinctive sponsorship where the club and OPPO will engage with their fanbase.

This means Pirates’ faithful supporters will be able to vote for their favourite goal scored by one of their players.

Pirates said a lucky winner amongst the voters will also be able to walk away with a brand new OPPO phone every playing month.

Joseph Bertrand, Orlando Pirates Brand, and Sponsorship manager said: “Orlando Pirates is a Club with vast history yet very innovative and forward-thinking, some characteristics that we share with OPPO, a cutting-edge and globally acclaimed brand.

“That is why we are excited to welcome OPPO to the Pirates family and we are convinced that we are going to be able to show value to all the Orlando Pirates stakeholders through joint resources and inventiveness.”

“We are delighted to become the Official Mobile Partner of Orlando Pirates Football Club, one of South Africa’s oldest Clubs with a rich history and proud traditions,” addressed Bertrand.

Pirates said the sponsorship is directly aimed at bolstering the club’s support base.

“This partnership is a strategy that puts sports fans at its center and encourages passion for the game, something that South Africans are really known for,” said the club.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author