Orlando Pirates suffer another defeat at United’s hands

Orlando Pirates’ chances of staying on top of the DSTV Premiership log suffered a major blow after they narrowly lost 1-0 away to Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pirates approached this match highly motivated, looking forward to continue with their sterling performance that saw them win their last two matches, a 1-0 over the visiting Marumo Gallants in a league match before they could book themselves a place in the semi-finals of the MTN8, a courtesy 2-1 victory over the high-riding Royal AM.

The visitors showed determination to win this match, attacking their opponents from the word go, forcing United’s Brandon Theron and Bonginkosi Makume to concede two quick corner kicks but lady luck eluded Innocent Maele as his attempt for goal was blocked in the 4th minute before Fortune Makaringi could shoot another attempt a minute later after connecting with Maele.

From there the game became a close contest, so much that bad tackling by both sides became the order of the day with Pirates as the main culprit after six fouls as opposed to the home side’ five.

This forced the whistle-man who was kept busy to halt the match several times but he was economical when coming to flashing cards. Pirates suffered some late nightmares after their coach, Jose Riveiro was forced to introduce Zakhele Lepesa for the injured Vincent Pule in 40 the minute.

United came close to breaking the ice late in the referee’s optional time of the first half through Amadou Soukouna unleashed a shot from the left side of the box after receiving a through pass from Given Mashikinya.

From that result, the goals hungry-fans had to settle for a bad tackling match which was characterised by the missed opportunities for the remaining minutes of the first half. In the second half, United introduced Tshidiso Monamodi for the off-form Bongani Sam and that seemed to have brought life as the home side visited Pirates’ goal-mouth several times.

Tumelo Njoti almost put them ahead after collecting a pass from Soukouna but his attempt was dwarfed by Pirates’ solid defence in the 46th minute.

Pirates also had their turn to score but it was not meant to be after Olisa Ndah’s header who connected with Thabang Monare’s cross went over the bars before Bienvenu Nga’s goal-bound was blocked in the 48th and 58th minutes respectively.

The Soweto giants went on to search for a winning goal, but Thabang Monare was not so lucky as he watched his shot from 35 yards go wide in the 59th minute before Zakhele Lepesa and Innocent Maele could follow suit in the 65th and 69th minutes apiece.

Pirates were finally punished for wasted opportunities when United’s French star, Soukouna broke the ice with only 10 minutes to full time from a penalty spot.

This after Pirates’ Ndah was judged to have bad tackled Siboniso Conco in the danger box.

Pirates tried all the tricks to force the match into a draw but it was too little too late as Kwame Pepra, Lepesa and Collins Makgaka continued to fumble in front of goals in the dying minutes of the match.

This was United’s 8th win over Pirates since 2011 out of the 21 matches they have played. Pirates have dominated most of the proceedings against the Pietermaritzburg side, winning 9 of which 7 of them ended in draws.

By Nakampe Lekwadu

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author