Biggest week in EFC history on the cards

With an action-packed card locked and loaded for the December 1Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC), the organisers of the EFC fights can now reveal a fight week schedule worthy of the landmark EFC 100th event at EFC Performance Institute Unit 5, Cambridge Commercial Park 22 in Witkoppen, in the north of Johannesburg on Wednesday and Thursday.

As champion Nicholas Hwende defends his 135 pounds title against the incredible Nkazimulo Zulu and natural-born finisher Cole Henning battles the undefeated Tshilumba Mikixi for the interim lightweight belt, 18 other warriors will enter the Hexagon and go to war in an unprecedented celebration of a truly remarkable milestone.

Filling out a momentous main card is Stephan de la Rey throwing down with knock-out artist Billy Oosthuizen in a possible fight of the night, rising bantamweight star Shannon van Tonder will have to contend with the dangerous Musa Sethwape, while the gritty August Kayambala will face the electrifying Nerik Simoes.

The preliminary bouts are equally enthralling, as some of the most beloved athletes to have graced the EFC arena give everything on the biggest stage of their careers.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Jailson Sousa clashes with fan favourite veteran Pietie Coxen in a classic fusion of combat styles in the featured preliminary bout, tactical combat master JC Lamprecht will face the gargantuan Willem Smith in an explosive light heavyweight scrap, and tough-as-nails Martin Gcinumkhondo will have his hands full against the massive prospect of Terence Balelo.

The die-hard eclectic Sizwe Mnikhathi is back in action against a head-hunting Robert Swanepoel, swift-footed Boyd Allen prodigy Luke Hendrikz will take on an equally determined Godknows Ndlovu on an undercard that would be a main card at any event for any promotion in the world today as a fitting celebration of EFC’s glorious past, present and exciting future.

Fight week schedule for the historic occasion:

Wednesday, November 30

– EFC 100 weigh-in at 10am

Thursday, December 1

– EFC 100 prelims at 3.30pm

– EFC 100 main card at 7pm

EFC 100 main card:

Nicholas Hwende v Nkazimulo Zulu (EFC bantamweight championship fight)

Cole Henning v Tshilumba Mikix (EFC interim lightweight championship fight)

Billy Oosthuizen v Stephan de la Rey (featherweight fight)

Shannon van Tonder v Musa Sethwape (featherweight fight)

Nerik Simoes v August Kayambala (featherweight fight)

EFC 100 preliminary card

Pietie Coxen v Jailson Sousa (welterweight fight)

JC Lamprecht v Willem Smith (light heavyweight fight)

Terence Balelo v Martin Gcinumkhondo (flyweight fight)

Sizwe Mnikathi v Robert Swanepoel (lightweight fight)

Godknows Ndlovu v Luke Hendrikz (flyweight fight)

