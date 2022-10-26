Boxing returns to Northern Cape after four-month hiatus

After a successful tournament in June, the Fight Arts Promotions will stage a return tournament at the Flamingo Casino in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on November 12.

Before June, the boxing fraternity and followers of the fistic sport in the province have been starved of top-drawer boxing for more than five years.

According to promoter Russle Bindeman, the Comeback Tournament will put boxers of the Northern Cape against opponents from other provinces.

Bindeman said close to R100 000 in prize money will be given away in the next round of the Fight Arts Promotions boxing tournament.

Flamingo Casino general manager Themba Marasha said: “The first event earlier this year was met with excitement, and the action was talked about for weeks afterwards, so we look forward to welcoming a new line-up of fighters for another thrilling tournament and wish every one of them the best of luck”.

Tickets for the boxing extravaganza, which starts at 3pm, cost R200 per person and are available through Webtickets.

The card

Lancelot Moyo v Maqawe Damoyi (lightweight junior)

Mosa Ntlangula v Zumbonge Nocele (flyweight)

Xolani Xaluva v Danny Ngokwey (cruiserweight)

Dale Neethling v Kagiso Hlungwani (light heavyweight)

Jared Pastor v Khushil Ravjee (welterweight)

Thapelo Mogenene v Manuel Seleke (junior flyweight)

Lebohang Senokoane v Eric Mayamba (junior middleweight)

Jonas Senga v Sipiwe Mbele (junior middleweight)

Loyiso Basayi v Lebohang Monoko (bantamweight)

Sinethemba Gqeba v Koena Makoena (junior featherweight)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author