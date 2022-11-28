Coetzee ready for his Proteas debut

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar says Gerald Coetzee’s “proper raw pace” will be useful on Australian wickets.

South Africa will travel to Australia next month to play three Tests matches. Originally, the tour was also meant to include three ODIs but CSA withdrew from those games so its players could take part in the SA20 tournament.

“On the bowling front, we are in a really good space. Our skill and character as a bowling unit are possibly showing off best in Test cricket,” Elgar wrote in a column on supersport.com, looking ahead to the tour.

“We boast a pretty good balance in terms of experience, pace and control bowlers coupled with our spinners who are world-class.”

Knights fast bowler Coetzee was included in the squad for the first time in his career. While South Africa does not lack quality in the pace department, Elgar is still excited about what the youngster can bring to the party.

“Twenty-year-old debutant Gerald Coetzee, who is a boertjie from Bloemfontein, offers us something different,” he said.

“As a cricketer, he comes with quite a good reputation concerning his skill set and he possesses some proper raw pace which is exciting to have, especially on the Australian wickets.

“He’s enjoyed a few good seasons for Free State, and I think his reward has come at a good time.”

The first Test gets underway on December 17 at The Gabba in Brisbane. – sacricketmag.com

