Djokovic outsmarts Paul to book spot in Australian Open final

Serbian international Novak Djokovic has booked his spot in the 2023 Australian Open final after outclassing Tommy Paul 7-5; 6-1; 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Friday.

As expected, the 21-time Grand Slam champion produced a strong start in opening set and secured an early break to lead Paul 3-1 in the first set.

Going into the second set, Djokovic picked up from where he left off, and was in control during the second set-point, but the American fought back to unprecedently put the Serbian on the backfoot.

However, Djokovic bounced back and closed out the set with a massive break of serve to lead 7-5 after the first set.

The 35-year-old went on to break again and clinched the second set 7-5; 6-1 half-way through.

Despite Paul holding on and playing some good tennis throughout the third set, exchanging some incredible shots with the Serbian, it was not enough as Djokovic kept the momentum going – winning the third set 6-2.

The nine-time record winning Australian Open champion will continue his quest and compete in his 10th final, equaling the record of Serena Williams of reaching 33 singles finals in Grand Slams and registering his 27th consecutive wins at the tournament, surpassing the record of legend Andre Agassi who sits on 26 consecutive match-wins in an open era.

He will also be on a mission to equal Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic will either go toe-to-toe with Greek tennis star Stefano Tsitsipas or Karen Khachanov on Sunday.

