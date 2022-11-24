Proteas on emphatic winning streaks against Scots and Zim

Two out of two wins, that is the tally the Proteas can be proud of after they hammered Scotland on Tuesday and Zimbabwe on Wednesday in the Spar Diamond Challenge series at the University of Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall.

The national netball team maintained their unbeaten winning streak against the Scottish, emerging 61-42 victors.

The tournament is part of the South African netball team’s preparations for the Netball World Cup to be hosted by South Africa in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6 2023.

According to a media release from Netball SA Media, the Proteas emphatically beat Zimbabwe 72-37 after coach Norma Plummer made changes to the line-up, with captain Bongi Msomi (wing-attack) and goalkeeper Phumza Maweni the only two players who started in the opening match against Scotland on Tuesday.

Plummer said she wanted to give as many players as possible valuable match-time.

South Africa dominated throughout the match. By the end of the first quarter, they were 20-9 ahead and they continued to exert pressure as the match continued, leading 38-17 at half-time.

The South Africans played a fast game and the Zimbabwe Gems struggled with the pace, but they put up a good fight against a team ranked well ahead of them in the world rankings.

The Proteas assistant coach, Dumisani Chauke, was pleased with the way the team had stuck to the game plan. “We knew Zimbabwe would come out guns blazing and that it would be a very physical game,” said Chauke.

“Their netball is improving, but we were able to counter anything they threw at us. We had the luxury of being able to play some of the youngsters and we were very pleased with the way they played. We decided to try Refiloe Nketsa at centre and she did so well, she was named player of the match. All 15 players have had time on court now,” said Chauke.

Vice-captain Maweni said: “We wanted to go hard against Zimbabwe. We weren’t so worried about the score, but every player in the team had their own goals, and I think they achieved them.”

Zimbabwe assistant coach Wisdom Shinya said he is very happy with his team, because they have followed instructions.

“We managed to use almost all of the bench players, and the new kids on the block did well. We need to work on our speed. South Africa were too fast for us and we need to get that right before the World Cup next year,” Shinya said.

Captain Felistas Kwanga said she is proud of her team. “I was particularly proud of Thandazile Ndlovu, who replaced me as goal defence in the final quarter. She’s only 19, but she’s scared of nothing,” Kwanga said.

