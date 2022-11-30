Raducanu grateful to be honoured by King Charles III

Tennis player Emma Raducanu is the latest recipient of Member of the Order of British Empire (MBE) from King Charles III following her US Open triumph in 2021.

The tennis star received the MBE for her impressive performance, which saw her becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam tournament since 1977.

Raducanu beat Canadian Laylah Fernandez at Flushing Meadows to make history by securing her maiden Grand Slam title as a qualifier at the age of 18. The 20-year-old was honored at the investiture ceremony at the Windsor Castle by King Charles III on Tuesday.

Speaking to Sky News, Raducanu expressed her gratitude. “It’s been great to receive my honor today from His Majesty The King. I feel extremely grateful,” she said.

The tennis star has been off the court the entire 2022 season due to injuries and will look to use her MBE honorary to boost her confidence in bouncing back stronger next season.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, 21-year-old artistic gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz received recognition from the University of Johannesburg for her achievements in sport and academics.

The university honoured her with the Gold Age Group Sports Woman of the Year.

Rooskrantz is the reigning 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medal holder in the uneven bar. She also received a Ministerial Award for Excellence at the Gsport Awards in September.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author