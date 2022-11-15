Return of Diamond Challenge a well-deserved treat for netball fans

The Spar Diamond Challenge international netball tournament returns to the South African netball calendar after a four-year hiatus.

According to a media release issued by Netball South Africa (NSA), hosts South Africa, Scotland and Zimbabwe will battle it out for honours after the SA President’s XII replaced Malawi, who have withdrawn from the tournament.

The tournament will be played at the University of Pretoria’s sports centre from November 22 to 26.

“We felt it was important for us as a federation to have another major tournament before the end of the year,” NSA president Cecilia Molokwane said in the media release.

“It is crucial for the Proteas to get as much game time as possible ahead of 2023, which will be a busy year, culminating in the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in August.

“The Diamond Challenge will give the coaching staff a last chance to assess the team and to look at players ahead of the Quad Series in January.

“We need to do well in the Netball World Cup next year, and the best way to ensure this is by giving the players as much international match time as possible.”

Charlene Subbarayan, sponsorship manager at Spar, said: “We are proud to be the title sponsor of the 2022 Diamond Challenge in Pretoria. We are committed to the promotion of women’s sport in South Africa and to supporting this all-important international series.

“We welcome the teams from Scotland and Zimbabwe, and we are delighted that the President’s XII will be taking part, as this gives a wider pool of players a chance to show off their talent.”

The Proteas squad went into a pre-tournament training camp on November 7, and the team for the Diamond Challenge will be announced shortly before the start of the tournament.

All the matches will be televised live on SuperSport and tickets for the games will be available at the venue at R20 for adults and R10 for schoolchildren.

