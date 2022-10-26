Stage is set for 22nd ESPN Africa Boxing spectacle

The 22nd instalment of the popular ESPN Africa Boxing tournament is back on the cards at The Galleria in Marlboro, Sandton on Thursday night with an interesting line-up of bouts.

As is the norm, Thursdays have become synonymous with being Africa Boxing night, where upcoming fighters in the semi-professional level and professional boxers share the stage.

Africa Boxing on its own has become leaders in unearthing talent and developing the sport in the country in recent years, including ensuring that every tournament has one or two women bouts.

In the fistic sport, women boxers have over the years felt marginalised and neglected to an extent that some end up quitting the sport.

Main bout

Sikho Nqothole vs Denmark Quibido (WBO global junior bantamweight title, 12 rounds)

Co-main bout

Jabulani Makhenze vs Hendiques Lando (IBF Africa welterweight title, 12 rounds)

Under-card

Kagiso Bagwasi vs Tshifiwa Munyani (Welterweight, 6 rounds)

Talent Baloyi vs Kutlwano Ogaketse (Lightweight, 8 rounds)

Kaine Fourie vs Sinethemba Blom (Lightweight 6 rounds)

Women bout

Sazisiwe Simon vs Monica Nkandla (Junior welterweight, 4 rounds)

