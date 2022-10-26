ESPN Africa Boxing events head to the coast

After staging a series of boxing tournaments inland, the Walt Disney Company Africa and Sun Coast have announced that they will be bringing a series of ESPN Africa Boxing events to Durban.

The tournaments at Sun Coast will be held on November 17, January 26 and March 30 2023 at The Globe, a multi-purpose venue that will play host to what promises to be a thrilling collection of bouts and performances from some of Africa’s leading boxers.

Showcasing a diverse range of the continent’s boxing talent and sanctioned by Boxing South Africa, boxing events take place on the last (or second last) Thursday of every month.

With five main fights per event and two undercard bouts on each bill, expect to watch the best of boxing talent from across the continent.

In addition, at least one all-female bout is included per event to help grow the sport and provide aspiring young female boxers with a platform.

ESPN is known for its premium broadcast production and delivering a high-quality boxing viewing experience, complete with all of the fanfare that accompanies high-stakes boxing match-ups.

As one of the world’s leading sports broadcasters, ESPN brings an unparalleled portfolio of sporting content and documentaries to its viewers across the world. In Africa, the broadcaster extends this offering by showcasing European football and various other international franchises, such as the English Football League, Scottish Professional Football League, Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer, and various African sports tournaments such as the Basketball Africa League and the ESPN Africa Boxing series.

“We are extremely proud to be associated with The Walt Disney Company Africa and for being a part of the team bringing boxing to our city. The Globe is a fitting venue to host an event of this calibre, and we look forward to welcoming boxers and guests to each exciting event,” said Sun Coast operations director Adam MacIntyre.

Kyle de Klerk, director of sports commercial and business, The Walt Disney Company Africa, said: “With this agreement, we are excited to be collaborating with Sun Coast in bringing boxing to KwaZulu-Natal, a first for the series.

“We especially cannot wait to hear from local audiences who watch and attend these three events, knowing the immense popularity of the sport in the province.”

The fights are broadcast live on ESPN Africa on DStv channel 218 and on Starsat 248, as well as several broadcast partners across the globe.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author