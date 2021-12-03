Pirates’ CAF Confederation match cancelled after LPRC pulls out

Johannesburg – The upcoming match between Orlando Pirates and LPRC Oilers, originally scheduled for Sunday, 5 December has been called off.

According to the club’s released statement, the Liberian club has decided to pull out of the Caf Confederation Cup due to undisclosed reasons.

Speaking to Pirates’ spokesperson Thandi Merafe, she told Sunday World that the club has not been informed on why The Oil Boys withdrawn from the tournament, however the team will issue an update once all information is gathered.

“At this stage we can only confirm that the upcoming match has been cancelled, and we have also called off a scheduled media briefing for today ahead of this weekend’s fixture,” said Merafe.

The Sea Robbers stunned the Oilers last Sunday with a narrow 2-0 win to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Meanwhile, Pirates were left frustrated in their return to DStv Premiership contest last night, when they were forced to settle for a goalless draw by a stubborn Baroka as the match ended 0-0.

