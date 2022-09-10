Pirates clinch an easy victory against TS Galaxy

Only 37 minutes in the first half of the match was what Orlando Pirates needed to bag the maximum points in a 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy.

This Dstv Premiership match which was played at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night saw

Pirates taking the game to the visitors, forcing the Mpumalanga side to fight against their back.

It came as no surprise when Spiwe Msimango scored an own goal while trying to clear a Zakhele Lepasa’s attempt. This was after Lepesa was set through by Kabelo Dlamini.

Galaxy had their opportunity to level the matters moments later but were let down by new signee Bernard Parker who headed the ball to the wrong direction from the six yard.

Not to be outdone, Pirates’ men fought back and they came close to increasing their tally via Tapelo Xoki but his header went wide. This after Xoki had a connect from Kabelo Dlamini’s cross in the 16th minute.

As if that was no enough, Pirates continued to miss more scoring opportunities when Lepesa and Miquel Tim’’s attempts were fruitless in the 32nd and 33rd minute respectively. Lepasa who was set free by Fortune Makaringe had his attempt saved by Galaxy goalkeeper while Miquel who was assisted by Innocent Maele had his attempt cleared.

Lepasa however got it right in the 37th when his left footed shot from outside the box beat goalkeeper to the top left corner after a good pass from Makaringe to make it 2-0 before the break.

In the second half Galaxy’s fought with everything at their disposal with the likes of Parker and Lindokuhle Mbatha trying their luck but goals eluded them.

Pirates also had their chances to increase their tally but it was not meant to be as the likes of Bandile Shandu, Paseka Mako and Collins Makgaka’s attempts produced no goals.

This victory saw Pirates moving to the top of the log with 14 points from eight matches.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author