Pirates legend Edward ‘Magents’ Motale says Bucs off-field behaviour is shameful

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend Edward “Magents” Motale has finally broken his silence and does so with frustration over Bucs players tarnishing the image of the club.

The former Pirates defender says the current state of affairs at the once-great club leaves him and other players of his era with no option but to fume in anger.

Motale expressed his sentiments following some unsavoury off-the-field incidents this week involving two of the Sea Robbers stars Ben Motshwari and Gabadinho Mhango, and recently Thembenkosi Lorch, all ending up being on the wrong side of the law.

Pirates forward Lorch, affectionately known as “Nyoso”, meaning nonsense, was charged for assaulting his girlfriend with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm in September last year.

A similar incident transpired this past week when midfielder Motshwari was arrested on Monday, for common assault.

He was arrested after handing himself over, but the case has since been struck of the roll. The Randfontein-born midfielder allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after a verbal altercation.

Bucs striker Mhango also ran into trouble after he failed to settle a R26 000 bill at a Pretoria night club last weekend.

After failing to settle the hefty bill following a night of partying with friends, he was detained by the club’s security but later released after promising to settle the bill.

Motale, a veteran of note who has won the 1995 CAF Champions League as Pirates captain and the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana, in 1996, raised his concerns about the unbecoming behaviour of some of the players at his beloved Pirates.

“This modern football played today also has some lavish and stylish life attached to it. It has landed many of our players in hot water as they forget the essence of why they are wearing the colours of Pirates.

“What we see today is sad. Our players seem not to respect themselves, or maybe they lack life skills.”

He called on club managers to mentor footballers as he believes they should be taught how to behave on and off the field.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba