Pirates refutes ‘barred access’ after TS Galaxy boss manhandled at Orlando stadium

Johannesburg – Tensions were extremely high in the corridors of Orlando Stadium, as the TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi had an aggressive scuffle with security and police officers on Saturday.

In a video that surfaced over social media, Sukazi was denied entry into Orlando Stadium ahead of his side’s meeting with Orlando Pirates for the DStv Premiership.

This is the kind of treatment we are subjected to at Orlando Stadium. They don't want to allow our President to access the field but he has an accreditation that allows him to be in the field.#Siyadumuza#TheRockets#TSG

It is alleged that he wasn’t accredited to be at the stadium, as this is after the club’s media officer Minenhle Mkhize uploaded a video to social media with a tagline: “This is the kind of treatment we are subjected to at Orlando Stadium.

“They don’t want to allow our President to access the field but he has an accreditation that allows him to be in the field,” the social media post further read.

However, following this incident, Sunday World reached out to Pirates’ football manager Floyd Mbele who refused claims that Sukazi was denied access to the stadium.

“Sukazi was not denied access to the stadium, it’s a blatant lie, people must get their facts straight,” Mbele told Sunday World.

“Enquire from TS Galaxy on what transpired to get more information, , no any further comment,” he said.

TS Galaxy further published another clip of what transpired on Twitter during an intense catfight, in which it read as follows: “Incase you missed it! Our President Tim Sukazi was denied access to the change-room!”.

Incase you missed it! Our President Tim Sukazi was denied access to the change-room!

Following the incident, the match went ahead and Pirates grabbed a 2-0 win victory over The Rockets, as they moved up from seventh to second in the log table.

Goals from Bandile Shandu and Collins Makgakga guaranteed three points for the Sea Robbers, while the Mpumalanga side dropped down the table to the 13th position.

