Pitso not Arthur Zwane will revive Kaizer Chiefs – Junior Khanye

It was suicidal for Kaizer Chiefs management to give the coaching job to Arthur Zwane, according to renowned social media football pundit Junior Khanye, who said Pitso Mosimane is the right candidate to guide Amakhosi.

In an interview with Sunday World this week, Khanye said Zwane should be sent back to the club’s development structures.

“Pitso does his talking on the field. He identifies and signs his own players, he does his scouting and is in charge of development. He also brings his entire technical team,” said Khanye, who turned out for Chiefs at 17-years-old in the 2002/2003 season and quickly became a darling of the Glamour Boys’ fans.

“He is the right man for the Chiefs job, he is around and he is available. We have seen what he has done at Mamelodi Sundowns, he brought his own philosophy, he brought players from South America and also from Africa – players that were of a higher standard.

“Pitso is the right man for the big task of reviving Chiefs, and Arthur still has a lot to learn. Arthur needs to go back and work for some time in the development structures. He is one for the future, but definitely not now.”

Khanye added that Zwane will not last long at Naturena.

“Look where they are on the PSL table. Marumo Gallants dominated them this past Sunday and the Chiefs equaliser was as a result of luck from Zitha Kwinike. People said they signed the best players, but I do not agree.

“Yussuf Maart, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Zitha Kwinike – if they are the best – why were they not promoted from their former clubs, including at Chiefs where they started?

“The players that they [Chiefs] have brought from their development, like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Njabulo Blom and others are not making much of an impression. Chiefs must also bring back coach Farouk Khan as the head of development, he understands the mentality of the club.

“He produced players like Jabu Mahlangu, Isaac Mabotsa, Nhlanhla Khubheka, the late Lucky Maselesele and Gerald Sibeko. Those were good players and they delivered for Chiefs.”

