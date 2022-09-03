Points drops for Chiefs after it draws with AmaZulu

KAIZER Chiefs were held to a lukewarm 0-0 draw by AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night. The two teams did not create many chances with the midfield highly congested.

Chiefs’ defence was shaky and conceded silly mistakes, but AmaZulu were not sharp on the day and they let them off the hook. Njabulo Ngcobo almost scored a spectacular own goal but the ball flew over the posts with Itumeleng Khune well beaten.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty after AmaZulu defender Makhaula Makhehleni handled the ball inside the 18-area. This was after a lung-busting run from Kgaogelo Sekgota. Ashley du Preez sliced his shot wide, much to the relief of the Usuthu team.

In one of the few chances they created, Khama Billiat dribbled past a sea of Usuthu players but his goal-bound shot was saved by Veli Mothwa. George Matlou missed another opportunity when he was let through by Khama.

In the second half, Chiefs introduced their new signing Caleb Bimenyimana from Burundi. He showed some good touches on the ball but was not effective. It was Chiefs’ first draw this season and they are now sitting on seven points.

