Prodigal son Zungu returns to Sundowns

Prodigal son Bongani “Ben 10” Zungu has returned home to Mamelodi Sundowns. Zungu was unveiled in style by the Sundowns president Tlhopie Motsepe just before the kick-off of their match against Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Zungu was reported to be on the verge of joining Kaizer Chiefs but the Brazilians have once again pounced on another marque signing.

Zungu, who left Sundowns in 2016, won two league titles and the Nedbank Cup and the Telkom Knockout in his first stint under Pitso Mosimane. He was also an integral part of Bafana Bafana where he won 30 caps.

After a successful spell with Sundowns, he went abroad and joined Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes. He lasted one season in that league before he was lured to the French League 1 by Amiens FC where he played 67 matches and scored one goal.

He was then loaned out to the Scottish and signed for giants Rangers. He got into trouble with the Glasgow police after they partied and broke Covid-19 lockdown rules. He was duly fined by the club. Zungu joins a star-studded Sundowns midfield that comprises players such as Andile Jali, Themba “Mshishi” Zwane, Sipho Mbule, Neo Maema, Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena to mention but a few.

Zungu will have to work hard to revive his career and he was recently criticised by Bafana coach Hugo Broos for his wayward off-the-field lifestyle.

“I see what happened with Zungu in France. I am very sorry, but this is not a guy who has to be with our group. I don’t speak only about his qualities as a player, but when you see the troubles he had with Amiens this year, he didn’t play in half of the games because there was trouble outside of the field. It was not because he was not good enough but because there were troubles. Three or four months ago, the coach and the chairman of the club wanted to get rid of him.”

