Proteas coach Mark Boucher charged with misconduct

Johannesburg – Things are going south for the troubled coach Proteas Mark Boucher after he was charged with gross misconduct following his stance in the racial discrimination allegations.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced in a statement on Thursday, that Boucher faces a huge possibility of losing his job.

This charge follows December’s Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report, which made tentative findings regarding allegations of discrimination and racism against various persons, including Boucher and the cricket head Graeme Smith.

During the SJN process, allegations of racism were levelled against Boucher by his

former Proteas teammate, Paul Adams.

“CSA confirms that a charge sheet, containing both the disciplinary charges against Mr Boucher, as well as his rights, was provided to him on 17 January,” CSA Board

Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo explained in a statement.

“The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa’s Constitution and labour legislation,” Naidoo further addressed.

The CSA said it is now in the hands of the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps.

Naidoo also added that the upcoming inquiry will also consider concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe.

The CSA boss said that, while Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, CSA

emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise.

Meanwhile, CSA ) has appointed well respected Senior Counsel Advocate Terry Motau (SC) as chairperson of the disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against Boucher.

CSA said there’s a proposed date for parties to meet with the Advocate on 26 January to determine a timetable for the proceedings.

