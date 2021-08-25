Johannesburg – Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe resigned allegedly amid allegations that he feels he has been reduced to being a “cones boy” in a toxic working environment, reports sacricketmag.com

This bombshell news was reported exclusively by TimesLive on Monday, with reporter Tiisetso Malepa stating that Nkwe’s resignation had been corroborated with more than five independent sources.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) board has apparently asked the assistant coach to reconsider, which was later confirmed by CSA.

“Enoch wrote a letter of resignation and handed it in. The board, after hearing of his resignation and reading the contents of the letter, refused to accept it and instead summoned the assistant coach to come and state his case before them, because his reasons for leaving are serious and very concerning,” an insider was quoted by TimesLive.

“Nkwe feels that his inputs as assistant coach are not valued and taken into consideration. He feels he has been reduced to being a ‘cones boy’. He does not feel he is part of the team.

“The other concerning issues is discipline within the Proteas, which Enoch is not happy with. The conduct of some senior players and members of the team management in terms of discipline leaves a lot to be desired,” said the source.

The Proteas limited-overs squad assembled at the North West University Sports Village in Potchefstroom this past Sunday to begin preparation for their tour to Sri Lanka.

To make matters worse, bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and fast bowler Junior Dala will no longer take part in the tour due to Covid-19 protocol-related reasons.

Titans head coach Mandla Mashimbyi will replace Langeveldt, while Justin Sammons has been called in as a batting consultant.

This all follows a tumultuous time as Proteas coach Mark Boucher released a public statement around accusations levelled at him during the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings, while offering a “sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behaviour by me”.

❗️ ANNOUNCEMENT Proteas' Assistant Coach Enoch Nkwe has sadly stepped down with immediate effect. 🙏 Thank you for your years of service as you continue to be an inspiration to young cricketers and coaches. 🔗 Full statement – https://t.co/gJy5XnSbTd#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/iAJC5xec1X — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 24, 2021

– sacricketmag.com

Also read:

Ramaphosa cracks whip on cops, faces headache over vetting of spies

Kelly Khumalo tipped to replace Somizi as ‘Idols SA’ judge

Khanyi Mbau’s beau in hot water over drugs

Insults fly as Sophie’s son refuses to pen an apology

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman