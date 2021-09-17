Proteas Women thrash West Indies in Caribbean

Johannesburg – Proteas women boast their series win, as they humiliated West Indies Women by 35-runs at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

The Hilton Moreeng’s team, which has some of the best cricketers in the world, came to the match with full determination to take an unassailable winning streak of 4-0 in the fourth Women’s One-Day International (WODI).

Proteas captain, Dane van Niekerk fired a haul of three wickets (3/23)- and with impressive support from Masabata Klaas (2/25).

The hosts opted to bowl first, and the decision proved worthy as most of their bowlers got the early wickets as the visitors managed 185 for six led by Du Preez 16th half-century after she made 65 (91 balls, 5 fours).

South Africa lost wickets intermittently, with none of the batters other than du Preez crossing 30.

Proteas women batters also arrived in form to bury the West Indies as a formidable combination of Tazmin Bits and Sinalo Jafta contributed 30 (56) and 28* (46).

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has applauded national women’s cricket team for their stellar first-ever WODI series win over the West Indies in the Caribbean.

CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Motseki congratulated head coach Hilton Moreeng, captain van Niekerk and the entire team for making the nation proud.

“Congratulations to our ladies on this magnificent achievement,” congratulated Moseki.

“Going back to the start of last year they have now won successive ODI series against New Zealand (3-0) and India (4-1), both away from home, as well as a 3-0 success against Pakistan before this latest triumph. This is a remarkable record of consistency and growth.

“They are clearly well on target to improve on their semi-final performance at the last Women’s World Cup in 2017 when they travel to New Zealand early next year for the next edition.

“Our ladies are becoming household names around the world at global tournaments such as the ECB One Hundred and CA’s Women’s Big Bash League,” Moseki spoke vividly about the Proteas women.

The Proteas women will have their last kick with West Indies in the fifth ODI match on Sunday, 19 September 2021 at 16:00.

