PSL announces new domestic title called DStv Compact Cup

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has made a ground breaking announcement on Monday, that there’s a new competition that will feature from next year named the DStv Compact Cup.

Winner of the tournament will walkaway with a prize money of R1 million.

Making this thrilling proclamation, the PSL’s chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza said this competition will be the viewer’s decision making to take part in this tight contest.

“Fans will get an opportunity to select their favourite PSL stars to play for a regional combined team representing the depth and breadth of the PSL,” announced Khoza.

The tournament will feature four games, involving players from all 16 PSL clubs, during the mid-season break.

Fans will have remote control players out of the cup matches by using designated substitution spots by way of vote.

“The cup will showcase the most popular players in the PSL by the fans, for the fans,” he stated.

There will be 26 players in each squad with fans able to vote for the make-up of their team with five players made available from each DStv Premiership team.

The competition will include four streams listed as:

Inland 1: Chiefs, Pirates, Swallows and Galaxy

Inland 2: Sundowns, SSU, Gallants and Sekhukhune

Coastal 1: Arrows, AmaZulu, Royal AM and Maritzburg

Coastal 2: Chippa, CT City, Stellies and Baroka

