PSL clarifies substitution rules ahead of cup semis

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has clarified the contentious issue of the substitutions during matches after Fifa changed the rules in May in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted sport all over the world.

PSL action resumes on Saturday when four clubs bounce back to open the season disrupted for four months by the national lockdown imposed by the government mid-March due the spread of the virus.

The new substitution rules adopted by the PSL state that: There will be five substitutes allowed in a match for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

This means:

• Nine (9) substitutes can be named (not 7) in the team list;

• Five substitutions are allowed per club during the game;

• Clubs will get three substitution opportunities during the game (plus half time, which isn’t counted as one of the three);

• If both teams make substitutions at the same time, this counts as a used “opportunity” for both teams;

• In a cup game, unused substitutions and opportunities are carried into extra time;

• Teams will get an additional substitute and an additional substitution opportunity in extra time, taking the total of subs to 6 and opportunities to 4;

• Substitutions made before extra time and during half time of extra time don’t count as a lost opportunity.

Reopening the season in three days time will be the Nedbank Cup semifinals when favourites Mamelodi Sundowns take on the trouble-torn Wits at Orlando Stadium at 7.15pm in double-header also featuring Limpopo side Baroka taking on Free Staters Bloemfontein Celtic at 2pm.

The PSL said it has been working hard together with various stakeholders to ensure that all protocols are strictly followed and implemented ahead of the kick-off on Saturday.

On Sunday, the lower division GladAfrica Championship kick off with two fixtures when Real Kings come up against Cape Umoya at Tsakane Stadium and Richards Bay taken on TS Sporting at Tuks Stadium. Both fixtures will be at 3.30pm.

Xolile Mtshazo