PSL confirms Nedbank Cup last 32 dates, venues and kick-off times

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed match details for the 2021/22 Nedbank Cup last 32 fixtures which will take place from next month on Friday, 04 February.

In a released statement, the PSL announced that the last matches for the round of 32 matches will be played on Sunday, 13 February.

The GladAfrica championship side University of Pretoria will host the Eastern Cape side, Chippa United at Tuks Stadium on Friday, 04 February at 15h00.

Then on Friday evening, Richards Bay FC and Mamelodi Sundowns will clash at Chatsworth Stadium at 18h00.

In addition to the 24 clubs from the PSL professional structures, eight clubs from the lower divisions await an opportunity to make a name for themselves, four of which will be making their Nedbank Cup debut appearance.

The debutants are: Black Eagles FC (North-West), Mathaithai FC (Free State), Sinenkani FC (Eastern Cape), and Summerfield Dynamos (KwaZulu-Natal).

Nedbank Cup: Fixtures, dates, venues and kick-off times:

4 FEBRUARY

University of Pretoria v Chippa United – TUKS Stadium:15:00

Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns – Princess Magogo Stadium: 18:00

5 February

Swallows FC v TS Sporting – Dobsonville Stadium – 15:00

Tshakhuma FC v Golden Arrows – Thohoyandou Stadium – 18:00

6 February

Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu – Orlando Stadium – 15:00

9 February

Venda Football Academy v African All Stars – Thohoyandou Stadium – 15:00

Maritzburg United v SuperSport United – Harry Gwala Stadium – 18:00

11 February

Uthongathi FC v Summerfield Dynamos FC – Princess Magogo Stadium – 15:00

Stellenbosch FC v Baroka FC – Danie Craven Stadium – 18:00

12 February

NC Professionals v Mathaithai FC – Tafel Lager Park at 15:00

Platinum City Rovers v Sekhukhune United – Olen Park Stadium – 18:00

Royal AM v Cape Town City – Chartsworth Stadium – 15:00

Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy – FNB Stadium – 18:00

13 February

Black Eagles FC v Sivutsa FC – Royal Bafokeng Stadium – 15:00

Marumo Gallants v Santos – Peter Mokaba Stadium – 15:00

Sinenkani FC v Free State Stars – Walter Sisulu University Stadium – 15:00

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click

Author