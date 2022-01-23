PSL postpones Chiefs’ disciplinary hearing

Johannesburg – The Kaizer Chiefs disciplinary hearing (DC) instituted by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) following the club’s no-show for their two DStv Premiership matches in December has been postponed to next month, PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu

announced on Friday.

Chiefs have since gone the arbitration route against the PSL and have written to the South African Football Association (Safa) requesting that an arbitrator be appointed by the mother body.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said he was on leave as he was still recovering after being involved in a car accident last Sunday.

He said he will only be able to shed light on when an arbitrator will be appointed when he returned to work tomorrow.

Sunday World has, however, learnt that an arbitrator will be appointed this week.

The club was charged with misconduct after failing to honour two league games, against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, in December due to the club being hit by Covid-19 cases.

Chiefs had initially requested the postponement of all their December fixtures after more than 30 players, technical and support staff contracted the virus, leading to their headquarters in Naturena, the Chiefs Village, closing down.

Chiefs’ application for the postponement of their December league matches was turned down by the PSL’s football department and later by the executive committee.

The Glamour Boys were set to appear before the PSL’s DC on Friday after appointing attorney Norman Arendse (SC) to represent them in the matter against the PSL.

Majavu said the reason for the postponement is to allow Chiefs to finalise the arbitration matter with Safa.

“The matter proceeded before the PSL disciplinary committee. Kaizer Chiefs brought upon an application for the DC to be stayed pending the outcome of their urgent referral of their dispute for arbitration under Safa.

“We agreed that the matter can and should be postponed,” said Majavu.

