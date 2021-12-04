PSL still mum on Chiefs’ plea for match to be postponed

Johannesburg – With over 24-hours passed since Kaizer Chiefs has pleaded with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone today’s match and its last remaining games, the South African top-flight is still silent as the grave.

After the club announced yesterday that it has been hit by positive Covid-19 cases, Chiefs appealed to the PSL to postpone their five upcoming DStv Premiership matches in December.

However, while the team is still awaiting the outcome of the results, hours are passing by, and no word from PSL at this current stage.

Meanwhile, their rivals Cape Town City, are en route to the FNB stadium to clash with the embattled Amakhosi, who have only 13 players available, while the rest of the team is plagued with positive cases.

The Glamour Boys have filed two written letters to the top-flight.

A first letter request PSL to postpone their match against Cape Town City – as well as the rest of their December fixtures.

A subsequent letter from Amakhosi stated that they will not be able to honor the fixture with only 13 players available, although the rules state that they can take the field with seven players.

However, with the silent treatment from PSL, this could mean that the match will go ahead as planned, or should Chiefs fail to honour the encounter, The Citizen will be awarded three points.

Should Chiefs take a decision to feature in the match, the club will have a choice to select few players from its MultiChoice division side.

The outbreak at the Chiefs village has led to 31 personnel testing positive for Covid-19, this includes players and technical staff.

The match has since been scheduled to take place at 18:00.

